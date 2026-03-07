Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on February 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.73 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,338,000 after buying an additional 6,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,292,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,546 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments Asia Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,573,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

