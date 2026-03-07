Sen. John Boozman Sells Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on February 13th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 2/6/2026.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $452.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

