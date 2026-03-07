Sen. John Boozman Sells Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on February 13th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 2/6/2026.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $452.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.
Key Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism around Adobe’s AI tools and positioning — renewed focus on Firefly and the view that Adobe can be an AI-era incumbent has drawn buying interest ahead of earnings, supporting the stock. Why Adobe (ADBE) Is Up 5.1% After Renewed AI Optimism Ahead Of March 12 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term traders and momentum flows ahead of the March 12 print have lifted the stock as the market anticipates potential upside from revenue or AI usage metrics. Adobe Stock Jumps With Software Sector Ahead Of Key Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and guidance are the main catalyst — previews expect revenue growth but flag mixed odds for an easy beat; investors will key off AI monetization metrics and Creative Cloud trends on March 12. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show zero/NaN values — likely a data glitch; no clear evidence of a rising short-squeeze dynamic. Investors should treat these figures with caution. (data source)
- Negative Sentiment: Citi cut its price target from $387 to $315 and moved to a neutral rating, citing lingering AI monetization questions — this analyst downgrade is pressuring sentiment and trims upside expectations. Adobe In Focus As Citi Lowers Target
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing analyst price-target cuts, institutional trimming (large reported UBS sell-downs) and recent insider sales add downward pressure and reflect worry about competitive risk and Creative Cloud discounting. Adobe (ADBE) Stock Earnings Preview: Q1 Results Drop Thursday Amid Price Target Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary (e.g., Michael Burry urging an acquisition of Midjourney) highlights investor concern that Adobe must act to defend its creative moat against fast-moving AI competitors — a signal of strategic risk if execution stalls. Michael Burry Urges Adobe To Buy AI Firm Midjourney To Save Creative Moat
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.68.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.