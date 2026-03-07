Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of European Wax Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 3.14. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWCZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.37.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

Featured Stories

