Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 93,088 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. $CBAN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.53% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 211.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Colony Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mortgage lending. In addition to traditional deposit and loan services, Colony Bank provides home equity loans, SBA financing, and treasury management solutions tailored to small and medium-sized businesses.

Beyond its core banking offerings, Colony Bankcorp delivers trust and wealth management services through dedicated fiduciary professionals.

