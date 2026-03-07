Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 41,569 Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,347,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,655.84. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $156,482.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,280.81. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,097 shares of company stock worth $11,932,418. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

