Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,235,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,195,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,352,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 271,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 872,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company’s core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

