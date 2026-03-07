Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.29% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KINS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KINS. Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

