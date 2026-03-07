Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.29% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KINS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingstone Companies Price Performance
Kingstone Companies stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.
Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.
More Kingstone Companies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kingstone Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record quarterly and full‑year results: Q4 GAAP combined ratio of 64.2%, Q4 operating diluted EPS of $1.08, FY net income up 122% and FY book value per share up 75% — metrics point to strong underwriting performance and capital growth. Kingstone Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat on the quarter — reported $1.08 operating EPS (GAAP diluted EPS $1.03), slightly above the $1.05 consensus — supports profitability thesis despite top‑line weakness. MarketBeat Q4 Results Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Management set an aggressive growth roadmap: targeting 16%–20% premium growth in 2026, entry into California this year, and a long‑term goal of $500M direct premiums by 2029 — initiatives that, if executed, could materially expand scale and earnings. Kingstone targets 16%-20% premium growth and California entry in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call; transcripts and recaps provide detail on growth plans, capital deployment and market expansion but contained no immediate surprises beyond the press release and guidance. Investors should read the call for execution milestones. Fool Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Seeking Alpha Earnings Call Transcript Yahoo Finance Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations materially: Q4 revenue of $56.42M vs. analyst estimate of ~$83M — the top‑line shortfall raises questions about the pace of premium realization or timing of revenue recognition. MarketBeat Q4 Results Summary
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance set to a range of $2.20–$2.90 versus a ~$2.50 consensus — the low end looks conservative and likely disappointed traders who wanted a clearer upside baseline, contributing to selling pressure. Press Release / Slide Deck with Guidance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on KINS. Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on Kingstone Companies
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.
The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.
Featured Articles
