Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,617 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.20. This represents a 42.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 22,885 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $1,103,514.70. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,359.18. The trade was a 80.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,020 shares of company stock worth $6,025,890. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on YOU shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of YOU stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.CLEAR Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

