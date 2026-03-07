Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Realty Price Performance
GTY stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $34.02.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.
Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.
