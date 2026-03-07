Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

