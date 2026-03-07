Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $527.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $154.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

