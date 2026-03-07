Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $603,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,096.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $2,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,843,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,973. The trade was a 28.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $122.69 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 45.43%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

