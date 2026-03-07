Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRRK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 20,438 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $872,702.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 595,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,439,250.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $695,885.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,178.60. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 208,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,778 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA & commercial progress for apitegromab creates a clear commercial pathway and longer‑term revenue upside, a material catalyst for the stock. Scholar Rock outlines 2026 apitegromab BLA resubmission and commercial launch following FDA progress

FDA & commercial progress for apitegromab creates a clear commercial pathway and longer‑term revenue upside, a material catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS of -$0.76 vs. -$0.86) and triggered a large volume spike, evidence of investor interest and potential momentum. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS of -$0.76 vs. -$0.86) and triggered a large volume spike, evidence of investor interest and potential momentum. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $58 price target while raising several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030), signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $58 price target while raising several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030), signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made a mix of small upward revisions to several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2026) but these are modest improvements and mostly reflect modeling tweaks rather than changed guidance from the company.

HC Wainwright made a mix of small upward revisions to several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2026) but these are modest improvements and mostly reflect modeling tweaks rather than changed guidance from the company. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered FY2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS estimates (Q4 2026 from -$0.64 to -$0.82; FY2026 to -$3.55 from -$3.45), increasing near‑term uncertainty and likely contributing to selling pressure despite the long‑term upgrades.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

