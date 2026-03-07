Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Buy Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

