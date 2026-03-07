Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 17,392 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $315,838.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 205,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,360.56. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 3,828 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $69,286.80.

On Thursday, January 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 149 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,684.98.

On Monday, December 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $233,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.71.

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More.

Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More.

The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.)

Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.) Negative Sentiment: CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More.

COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Raben sold ~16,500 shares in two transactions (including a 16,300‑share sale), representing a large reduction in one filing; founder/executive selling is commonly interpreted negatively by the market. Read More.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

