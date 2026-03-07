Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 540.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 714,253 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 843,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 17.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $66.03 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,175.49. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $323,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,717.40. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.