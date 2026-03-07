Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,210,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,502,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $192,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,141,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ball by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 730,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ball news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

