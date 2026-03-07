Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $112.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.