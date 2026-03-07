Royce & Associates LP Sells 454,327 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,327 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of Thryv worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 871,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 9.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 841,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.04%.The firm had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CFO Paul D. Rouse bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 349,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,335.65. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,280. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

