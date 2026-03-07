Royce & Associates LP Sells 168,744 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,744 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 749,113 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283,706 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,990,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.