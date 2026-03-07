Royce & Associates LP Sells 148,728 Shares of Alvotech $ALVO

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alvotech by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 114,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alvotech by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVO opened at $4.01 on Friday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

