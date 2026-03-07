Royce & Associates LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,183,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $7,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,529,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,092,000.

Insider Activity at Figure Technology Solutions

In related news, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 426,173 shares of company stock worth $16,598,394 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $30.48 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Figure Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

