Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$33.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pet Valu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.94.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$24.33 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$22.53 and a 52-week high of C$39.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.58.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 8.32%.The business had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.