Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Price Target to $4.50

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.27.

EVgo Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. EVgo has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4,903.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fullerton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

