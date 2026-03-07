Roth Mkm Reiterates “C$13.50” Price Target for Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE)

Roth Mkm set a C$13.50 target price on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.09.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.14.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

