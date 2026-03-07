Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ROST opened at $211.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $216.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,487,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

