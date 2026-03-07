Robert Scaringe Sells 17,450 Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,027,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,409,215. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale. Read More.

Rivian’s planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains). Read More.

TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a “Model 3”‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts. Read More.

Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a “Model 3”‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest. Read More.

Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More.

Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating. Read More.

Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction. Read More.

Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity. Read More.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk. Read More.

OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock. Read More.

Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares at an average price of $15 on March 3 — a sizable insider sale that often weighs on near‑term sentiment despite his large remaining stake. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 62,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8,210.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,628,299 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.