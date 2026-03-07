Robert Regan Shannon Sells 5,000 Shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,351,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,940.56. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Regan Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Robert Regan Shannon sold 3,865 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $72,314.15.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,300.15.
- On Monday, January 5th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $966,695.04.
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.2%
Permian Resources stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
Key Stories Impacting Permian Resources
Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $24 and moved to an “overweight” rating, implying material upside and likely supporting buying interest. Piper Sandler raises target
- Positive Sentiment: UBS increased its target to $23 and kept a “buy” rating, another buy-side endorsement that can attract institutional flows. UBS raises target
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lifted its target to $21 and reiterated a “buy” note, adding to the cluster of upgrades. Citigroup raises target
- Positive Sentiment: Permian raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 (ex‑div Mar 17; payable Mar 31), increasing yield and making the shares more attractive to income-focused investors. MarketBeat — Dividend announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional purchases reported earlier (BNY Mellon, Vanguard, Millennium et al.) show heavy institutional ownership and recent inflows that can support the stock on positive news. MarketBeat — Institutional holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat ($0.37 vs. $0.28) but revenue missed and was down ~9.8% YoY. The print supports valuation but raises questions on top-line momentum. MarketBeat — Q4 results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage roundup (Benzinga) highlights divergent targets/ratings — useful context for trading but not a single directional catalyst. Benzinga analyst roundup
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives disclosed multi‑million‑dollar sales (including large blocks by the CEO and other EVPs). Heavy insider dispositions can sap sentiment and raise questions about timing/intent. InsiderTrades — Insider selling
- Negative Sentiment: Benchmark downgraded PR from “buy” to “hold,” which could reduce urgency among some buy‑side managers despite other upgrades. MSN — Benchmark downgrade
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,632 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 101.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 540,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 599.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 174,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 149,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.