Robert Regan Shannon Sells 5,000 Shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,351,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,940.56. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Regan Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Robert Regan Shannon sold 3,865 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $72,314.15.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,300.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $966,695.04.

Permian Resources stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,632 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 101.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 540,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 599.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 174,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 149,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

