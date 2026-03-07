Rio Tinto PLC $RIO is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 8th Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,026 shares during the period. Rio Tinto comprises 3.5% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.05% of Rio Tinto worth $42,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Argus raised their target price on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
Rio Tinto Price Performance
Shares of RIO opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Rio Tinto Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $2.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 564.0%.
Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational and financial rebound: revenue rose ~7% to ~$57.6B and underlying EBITDA climbed ~9% to $25.4B, driven by higher copper-equivalent production (Oyu Tolgoi ramp) and record Pilbara iron-ore output — supports stronger cash flow and dividends. How Rio Tinto Is Rewriting Its Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: South Africa restart approved: Rio approved a $473M restart of a South African mining project with regulator support — reduces permitting risk and adds near‑term project value. Rio Tinto approves $473M South Africa mining project restart as regulator backs investment
- Positive Sentiment: Infrastructure to underpin Pilbara growth: partnered with Western Australia on an A$1.1B Pilbara desalination plant — secures water for higher iron-ore output and long-term operations. Rio Tinto, WA government partner on A$1.1bn Pilbara desalination plant
- Positive Sentiment: Copper momentum: Q4 copper output up ~5% and first production at Johnson Camp using Nuton tech with a multi‑year demo target (30,000t) — important given long-term copper tightness. RIO Continues to Increase Copper Production: What’s the Road Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow: unusually high call buying (options volume ~17x the 30‑day average; ~1.25M calls reported) — signals some investors are betting on a rebound or upside despite headline noise. Unusual Options Activity Suggests the Smart Money Is Bullish About Rio Tinto Stock Despite Glencore Deal Collapse
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/headline risk: European equities fell on geopolitical oil-price moves, raising short-term risk‑off pressure on miners even when fundamentals look sound. European Stocks Fall Sharply After Wednesday Rebound as Middle East War Escalation Lifts Oil
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership & culture focus: pieces on management at Dampier Ports and Rio’s involvement in broader copper supply stories are positive for long-term governance and strategic positioning but are unlikely to move the stock immediately. Rio Tinto’s Michelle Radley on leading Dampier Ports and driving cultural change
- Negative Sentiment: Deal uncertainty: Rio ended its pursuit of Glencore, a headline that can spook investors and prompt profit‑taking or re-rating while strategy is clarified — likely a contributor to today’s weakness. Unusual Options Activity Suggests the Smart Money Is Bullish About Rio Tinto Stock Despite Glencore Deal Collapse
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.