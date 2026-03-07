Rio Tinto PLC $RIO is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 8th Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,026 shares during the period. Rio Tinto comprises 3.5% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.05% of Rio Tinto worth $42,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Argus raised their target price on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $2.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 564.0%.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.