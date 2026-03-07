Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $11.66. Rightmove shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 59,202 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander raised Rightmove to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rightmove from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc is a leading online real estate portal headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Launched in April 2000, the company was created by a consortium of UK estate agents to provide a centralized platform for property listings. It has since grown to become the foremost digital marketplace for residential and commercial property in the UK, facilitating connections between buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and industry professionals.

The core offering of Rightmove is its property portal, which aggregates listings from estate agents, house builders and new homes developers.

