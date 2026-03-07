RH $RH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,713,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,148. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 6.2%

RH stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $279.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.65 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.