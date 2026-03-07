Reviewing Nanovibronix (FEED) and Its Rivals

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nanovibronix to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -569.68% -122.96% -53.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.05 Nanovibronix Competitors $61.19 million -$32.64 million 5.16

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nanovibronix’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanovibronix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 80 82 161 7 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Nanovibronix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix competitors beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

