Reviewing FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) & Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Coursera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FuelPositive and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelPositive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coursera 2 5 8 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Coursera has a consensus price target of $10.62, indicating a potential upside of 72.05%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than FuelPositive.

This table compares FuelPositive and Coursera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelPositive N/A N/A -$14.05 million ($0.01) -3.94 Coursera $757.50 million 1.37 -$51.00 million ($0.31) -19.90

FuelPositive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelPositive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FuelPositive and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelPositive N/A -56.41% -45.45% Coursera -6.73% -5.17% -3.31%

Risk and Volatility

FuelPositive has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coursera beats FuelPositive on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

