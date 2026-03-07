Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 1,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

