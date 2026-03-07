Raymond James Financial Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$72.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.
TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.78.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.4%
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 27.57%.The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil
In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.21 per share, with a total value of C$622,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,042,678 shares in the company, valued at C$500,334,998.38. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
Tourmaline Oil News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tourmaline Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 production and added 829 million boe of 2P reserves while cutting 2026 exploration & production capex — a combination that supports cash generation and shareholder returns. TOURMALINE ACHIEVES RECORD PRODUCTION…
- Positive Sentiment: Tourmaline is deepening LNG ties while keeping a shareholder focus — increases exposure to higher global gas/LNG pricing and potential premium realizations. Tourmaline: Solid Q4/25 Execution…
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting higher production and a surge in LNG prices supports near-term revenue upside and market re-rating potential. Investor Outlook: Tourmaline production rises…
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target from C$69 to C$72, signaling some analysts see additional upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA
- Positive Sentiment: Sale of Alberta natural gas assets for $765M boosts liquidity and can be used to pay down debt or fund higher-return projects — a balance-sheet positive. Calgary-based Tourmaline sells Alberta natural gas assets…
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: higher revenue and record production but mixed net income/EPS metrics — operational strength offset by lower net income. Investors will focus on margin drivers and guidance. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TRMLF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation analysis post-2025 shows higher revenue but lower net income — useful context but not an immediate price driver. A Look At Tourmaline Oil’s Valuation After 2025 Results…
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen maintained a Hold with a C$65 target — shows some analysts see balanced risk/reward after capex reductions and asset-sale outcomes. Balanced Risk‑Reward Keeps Tourmaline Oil at Hold…
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from C$76 to C$72 (still Outperform) — the downgrade trims upside expectations and may cap upside near-term. BayStreet.CA
- Negative Sentiment: ATB Cormark trimmed its target from C$74 to C$73 while keeping an Outperform — another analyst pull-back on upside that can weigh on sentiment. BayStreet.CA
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.