Raymond James Financial Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$72.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.78.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 27.57%.The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.21 per share, with a total value of C$622,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,042,678 shares in the company, valued at C$500,334,998.38. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

