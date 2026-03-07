Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ranger Energy Services' conference call:

Integration of American Well Services is progressing smoothly ~120 days in, management says synergy milestones are on track and the acquisition expands Ranger’s Permian footprint and customer reach.

is progressing smoothly ~120 days in, management says synergy milestones are on track and the acquisition expands Ranger’s Permian footprint and customer reach. The Echo hybrid-electric rig program is gaining traction — company signed a 15‑rig build contract (in addition to 2 deployed rigs), early field data show large generator-hour reductions, and management believes manufacturing can scale to meet demand.

hybrid-electric rig program is gaining traction — company signed a 15‑rig build contract (in addition to 2 deployed rigs), early field data show large generator-hour reductions, and management believes manufacturing can scale to meet demand. Ranger posted ~ $547M revenue and $73.2M Adjusted EBITDA for 2025, generated $42.9M free cash flow, repurchased ~1M shares (~5% of outstanding) and returned >40% of FCF to shareholders, underscoring strong cash generation and capital returns.

for 2025, generated $42.9M free cash flow, repurchased ~1M shares (~5% of outstanding) and returned >40% of FCF to shareholders, underscoring strong cash generation and capital returns. Wireline revenue and margins were pressured (Q4 wireline $12.4M) and remain a weakness, and Q1 2026 is expected to be impacted by winter storms and a working‑capital build that may require temporary borrowings.

revenue and margins were pressured (Q4 wireline $12.4M) and remain a weakness, and Q1 2026 is expected to be impacted by winter storms and a working‑capital build that may require temporary borrowings. Management expects 2026 activity to be broadly flat and a year of execution (AWS integration and Echo rollout); pro forma EBITDA opportunity is >$100M for 2026, but free cash flow conversion is guided nearer ~50% due to Echo CapEx timing.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNGR. Piper Sandler upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

