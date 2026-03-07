Rand Capital Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call to emphasize balance sheet strength, liquidity, and disciplined capital allocation amid what management described as an uneven market for M&A activity and sporadic deal origination across the BDC sector.

President and CEO Dan Penberthy said the company prioritized “balance sheet strength, liquidity, and risk management over growth for growth’s sake,” closing the year with more than $23 million of total liquidity and no debt outstanding. He said that positioning provides flexibility to deploy capital as market conditions improve and as new opportunities emerge.

Liquidity, repayments, and capital recycling

Management highlighted significant portfolio repayments during the year. Penberthy said Rand generated approximately $17.8 million from repayments and select realizations in 2025 while deploying $6.6 million into new and follow-on investments. He described this capital recycling as core to Rand’s model, strengthening the balance sheet during periods of muted origination while preparing the company to redeploy capital into income-producing assets when conditions normalize.

As of year-end, CFO Margaret Brechtel reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million, up from $835,000 at the end of 2024. Rand also finished 2025 with no outstanding borrowings on its senior secured revolving credit facility, leaving $19.2 million of available capacity. The facility permits up to $25 million of borrowings, subject to borrowing conditions and portfolio eligibility requirements.

Dividend actions and shareholder returns

Penberthy said returning cash to shareholders remained central to Rand’s strategy. During 2025, the company paid total cash dividends of $1.72 per share, consisting of regular quarterly dividends and a special dividend declared in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter dividend: $0.85 per share , comprised of a regular dividend of $0.29 and a special dividend of $0.56.

, comprised of a regular dividend of $0.29 and a special dividend of $0.56. Total 2025 cash dividends paid: $1.72 per share .

. Declared first-quarter 2026 dividend: $0.29 per share.

Penberthy said the special dividend reflected the year’s capital recycling results and the company’s evaluation of how much capital to retain for redeployment versus returning excess capital to shareholders. He added that the first-quarter 2026 dividend declaration reflects management’s view of the portfolio’s “underlying earnings power,” anticipated deal origination in 2026, and the durability of the income stream in what he called a still challenging but seemingly improving credit cycle.

Portfolio composition and Tilson impact

Rand ended 2025 with a portfolio fair value of $48.5 million across 20 companies. Management attributed the decline from prior-year levels primarily to a combination of portfolio company loan repayments and valuation adjustments earlier in the year.

The most significant portfolio event discussed was Tilson Technology. Penberthy said Tilson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a contract dispute with its primary customer, which led to a significant reduction in the fair value of Rand’s investment and later the realization of a loss through the bankruptcy process and asset sale. He said the company took a conservative approach to valuing the position as events unfolded and had already marked the investment appropriately by the time of the asset sale.

Despite Tilson’s failure, Penberthy said the company remains optimistic about a former spinoff from Tilson, Tilson SQF—now referred to as Virta—where Rand currently carries a $3 million valuation on its equity holdings. He described Virta as focused on “vertical infrastructure,” such as cell towers and 5G antennas mounted on telephone poles.

Excluding Tilson, Penberthy said the remainder of the portfolio experienced more modest valuation changes, reflecting the lower middle market environment, tighter credit conditions, and normal mark-to-market adjustments.

At year-end, debt investments represented 79% of the portfolio, up from 75% at year-end 2024, reflecting an increased emphasis on income generation. The annualized weighted average yield on debt investments was 11.3% at year-end. Management attributed the change from the prior year to portfolio mix shifts, increased non-accrual activity during 2025, and the repayment of certain higher-yielding investments.

Penberthy also noted continued elevated use of payment-in-kind (PIK) interest across the BDC landscape and within Rand’s portfolio as borrowers manage tighter senior credit conditions. He said the company monitors PIK exposure carefully with a focus on underlying credit quality and enterprise value.

New investment activity and portfolio concentration

During the fourth quarter, Rand committed $3.25 million to Bauer Sheet Metal and Fabricating. Penberthy said the investment includes a 13% term loan and warrants representing a 12% ownership interest. He described Bauer as serving industrial end markets including mining, marine, and engineering, with tangible assets and specialized fabrication capabilities.

For the full year, Rand deployed $6.6 million across five transactions, including two new portfolio companies and three follow-on investments, primarily in interest-earning investments.

Penberthy said the company’s top five holdings represented $21.9 million in fair value, or about 45% of the portfolio at year-end. He listed the top five as Athenex or Inter-National Electronic Alloys, Caitec, FCM Industries, Highland All About People, and BMP Food Service Supply. He added that these investments generally carry yields in the 12% to 13% range, with some including equity components or PIK features.

He also compared the top five to the prior year, noting that Tilson dropped out following the Chapter 11 process and asset sale, while Seyberts (also known as The Rack Group) and Madison dropped out due to repayment of Rand’s debt positions.

Financial results: lower investment income, higher full-year NII

Brechtel reported fourth-quarter total investment income of $1.3 million, down 40% from the prior-year period. She said the decrease primarily reflected a 46% reduction in interest income due to the repayment of five debt instruments over the past year, along with lower fee income. Non-cash PIK interest totaled $308,000 in the quarter, representing 24% of total investment income, compared with 30% in the prior-year period.

Total expenses were $666,000 for the fourth quarter, compared with a net credit in the fourth quarter of 2024. Brechtel attributed the change primarily to capital gains incentive fee dynamics, noting the prior-year quarter included a credit related to portfolio valuation changes, while no capital gains incentive fee was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net investment income (NII) for the quarter was $600,000, or $0.20 per share, and adjusted NII per share was also $0.20.

For the full year, total investment income was $6.5 million, compared with $8.6 million in 2024, reflecting repayments of interest-yielding investments and a slowdown in deal originations. Total expenses declined 75% to $1.2 million, primarily due to a $2.6 million decrease in capital gains incentive fees, lower interest expense, and a reduced base management fee.

Full-year NII was $5.3 million, or $1.80 per share, which Brechtel said was a 35% increase over the prior year. Excluding capital gains incentive fees, adjusted investment income per share was $1.26, compared with $1.72 in 2024.

Rand ended 2025 with net assets of $52.2 million and reported net asset value per share of $17.57.

Looking ahead, Penberthy said management is seeing industry commentary around improving sponsor activity and a gradual reopening of M&A markets, which could support improved deployment and potential exits for equity holdings. He reiterated that Rand’s lack of leverage provides flexibility to remain selective and disciplined as it seeks prudent capital deployment and sustainable, earnings-driven dividends.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing financing solutions to growing businesses. Established in 1999 and headquartered near Buffalo, New York, Rand Capital seeks to partner with small to mid-size companies across a variety of industries. By leveraging its balance sheet, the firm aims to deliver flexible debt and equity investments designed to support expansion, acquisitions, working capital needs and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s financing activities span senior secured loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and royalty or revenue-based financing.

