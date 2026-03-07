Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $789,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,730.92. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

