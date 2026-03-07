Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,871 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

