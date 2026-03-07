Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,021 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

GD stock opened at $364.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

