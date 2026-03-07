Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 848.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,540,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,735 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 664,533 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 826,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 583,403 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 90.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 893,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 424,693 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 198.3% during the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 487,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,358 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grupo Financiero Galicia from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of GGAL opened at $41.74 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 93.43%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

