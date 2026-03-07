Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,596 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 352,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

