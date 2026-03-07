Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 989,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,910,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

