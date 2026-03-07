Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,499 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,380,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 890,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 47.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $10,706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 312,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

Featured Articles

