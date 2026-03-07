Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 65.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Key Day One Biopharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Day One Biopharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Servier agreed to buy Day One for $21.50 per share in cash (~$2.5 billion), a deal that crystallizes a takeover premium and explains the sharp rally; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2026. Article Title

Acquisition announced — Servier agreed to buy Day One for $21.50 per share in cash (~$2.5 billion), a deal that crystallizes a takeover premium and explains the sharp rally; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raised — JonesTrading reiterated a “hold” but increased its price target to $21.50 (from $20.00), putting its target in line with the buyout price and reinforcing the deal valuation. Article Title

Analyst target raised — JonesTrading reiterated a “hold” but increased its price target to $21.50 (from $20.00), putting its target in line with the buyout price and reinforcing the deal valuation. Positive Sentiment: Options and volume spike — Unusual call-option activity and extremely high trading volume point to takeover-driven speculative buying and arbitrage interest ahead of the deal close (increased open interest and buy-side activity tend to amplify intraday moves).

Options and volume spike — Unusual call-option activity and extremely high trading volume point to takeover-driven speculative buying and arbitrage interest ahead of the deal close (increased open interest and buy-side activity tend to amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt — Shares were temporarily halted earlier for “News pending,” a standard market pause when material corporate announcements are imminent; this is procedural and common around M&A.

Trading halt — Shares were temporarily halted earlier for “News pending,” a standard market pause when material corporate announcements are imminent; this is procedural and common around M&A. Neutral Sentiment: Ratings reaffirmed — Needham and JonesTrading reaffirmed their “hold” ratings (Needham also maintained its view) even as price targets moved; these keep analyst sentiment mixed despite the takeover. Article Title

Ratings reaffirmed — Needham and JonesTrading reaffirmed their “hold” ratings (Needham also maintained its view) even as price targets moved; these keep analyst sentiment mixed despite the takeover. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder investigations and potential litigation — Several law firms (e.g., Brodsky & Smith, Ademi LLP, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates) announced probes into whether the Board obtained a fair price and followed a proper process; lawsuits or injunctions could delay closing, increase deal costs, or put pressure on the eventual net proceeds to shareholders. Article Title Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,250.40. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $31,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,005.20. This represents a 38.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

