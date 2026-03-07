Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 99.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BY opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

