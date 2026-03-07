Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 to GBX 175 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.

Get Quilter alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quilter

Quilter Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 184.80 on Thursday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 201.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,848.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Quilter will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.