Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 75,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.24%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

