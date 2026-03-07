Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,395,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,601,000 after buying an additional 4,674,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $31.27 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $40.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

