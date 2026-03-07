Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 24,951 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MasTec by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $285.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $310.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.79.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

