Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 55,161 Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLDE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the third quarter worth $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Slide Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 5,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $213,862.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,585 shares of company stock worth $960,641.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Slide Insurance stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLDE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Slide Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Slide Insurance

About Slide Insurance

(Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.